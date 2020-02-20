Pétroliers du Nord’s last second heroics earns win over l’Assurancia de Thetford-Mines

Francis Leclerc gets the pad down to thwart a Thetford shooter.

 Photo courtesy Pétroliers du Nord

Despite late scratches of Pierre-Luc Létourneau-Lebond, Patrick Bordeleau and Cédric Labelle, the Pétroliers du Nord dug deep to earn a late 6-5 decision over l’Assurancia de Thetford-Mines last Sunday at the venerable Colisée de Laval. The home side opened with a 2-0 lead through the first 20 minutes of play on goals by Nicolas Poulin and an advantage goal by Francis Desrosiers. The second stanza was all Assurancia who caught up and passed the Pétroliers off the sticks of Maxim Lecours, Dominic Jalbert and powerplay tallies by Lecours and Matthew Medley to put Thetford in the lead 4-2 heading into the final frame. The Pétroliers fought back in a see-saw third as Jean-Michel Daoust and a powerplay goal by François Bouchard pulled the home side even. Hugo Crpentier returned a 5-4 lead to the visitors but the Pétroliers’ special team struck again to knot the score 5-5 on David Bastien’s marker. With time running down in regulation, the game’s first star Poulin bested Assurancia’s Philippe Cadorette with 39 seconds left on the clock to deliver the win. The Pétroliers capitalized for four of their six goals on the powerplay in nine advantage opportunities. First place Assurancia has a game in hand and is five points ahead of the second place Pétroliers in the standings. Next up for the Pétroliers will be the Marquis de Jonquière who will visit the Colisée Laval on Sunday with a 2:30 start time.

sports@thesuburban.com

