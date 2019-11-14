The Pétroliers du Nord will take on first place Thetford Assurancia in a home and home set starting tonight on the road at Centre Mario Gosselin and Friday night on home ice at Colisée Laval with an 8:00 pm game time. The Pétroliers trail Thetford by two points in the LNAH standings, making this an important meeting between these to clubs. “It will be a challenge for us to play this home and home series against the best team in the league right now,” Pétroliers coach Pierre Pelletier said. “They have only one defeat and it’s against us. Playing two games against them will bring a lot of emotion.” The Pétroliers are coming off a split of their games last week as they dropped a 5-3 decision to the Sorel-Tracy Eperviers on the road and earned a hard-fought overtime 5-4 win afagainst the Jonquière Marquis. In the 5-4 loss, the Pétroliers let a pair of two goal leads to evaporatewhile the Eperviers rolled off four unanswered goals to post the win. Patrick Bordeleau and a shorthanded marker by Francis Desrosiers gave the visitors a 2-0 advantage following the first period. Thomas Beauregard made it a one goal game as he got the Eperviers on the board but David Bastien returned the two goal cushion to the Pétroliers. That was it on the offensive ledger for the Pétroliers as the Eperviers took control potting four, including an empty-netter at 18 :43 of the third to seal the win. On Friday at the Colisée with 1,274 in attendance, the Pétroliers outlasted the Marquis, who continually caught up to the home side through regulation. The Pétroliers opened with a 2-0 lead through the first 20 minutes on a pair of goals by Jean-Michel Daoust. In the second stanza, two advantage goals by the visitors pulled the Marquis level with the home side. François Bouchard had an advantage tally to give the Pétroliers a 3-2 edge but a third powerplay tally of the period by the Marquis sent the game into the break knotted at 3-3. The two opponents exchanged goals in the third with Brandon Hamelin returning a lead to the Pétroliers only to have it erased by Francis Verreault-Paul, setting the stage for the fourhth period. Sasha Pokulok pulled the trigger on the game-winning goal for the Pétroliers 2 :51 into the extra session.
Pétroliers du Nord look to gain on Thetford in two-game set
- By Mark Lidbetter The Suburban
