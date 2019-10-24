Pétroliers du Nord heat up the Laval Coliseum for home-opener

Pétroliers’ Nicolas Poulin gets up close with Cool FM goalie Étienne Archambault. Poulin had a goal in the third frame of the team’s 7-3 victory.

 Photo courtesy of Pétroliers du Nord

The Pétroliers du Nord launched their 2019-2020 Ligue Nord Americain du Hockey in style as the Pétroliers sent the 2,121 fans on hand at the venerable Laval Coliseum home happy following a 7-3 win over Cool FM St. Georges. Leading to the opening face-off was a tailgate party followed by an on ice spectacular intor of the squad complete with fireater and the ceremonial faceoff. Cool FM was hot at the start, building an early 2-0 lead on goals by Étienne Archambault and Mathieu Nadeau. Sasha Pokulok notched his first of two on the night to get the home team on the scoresheet. Yannick Tifu made it a 3-2 contest for Cool FM but that was it on the offensive ledger for the visitors as Pétroliers goaltender Gabriel Girard barred the door the rest of the way. The Pétroliers turned up the heat and rolled of six unanswered goals to earn the victory. Francis Desrosiers made it a one-goal affair and with 29 seconds left in the opening frame, Pokulok pulled the game even at 3-3. “Our players had an excellent end to the first period,” said Pétroliers du Nord head coach Pierre Pelletier. “I was confident they would rebound and they answered the call.” The second stanza was a goalie battle with Girard and Cool FM’s Adam Russo matching save for save. In the third, the Pétroliers erupted for a quartet of goals to put the game in the win column. Francis Bouchard, James Desmarais, Nicolas Poulin and Pierre-Luc Leblond-Létourneau all found the back of the net in the final 20 minutes of play. The home team swept the three-star selections with Pokulok, Desmarias and François Bouchard going 1,2,3 respectively. The Pétroliers split the weekend as they dropped a 5-1 decision to the Riviére du Loup 3L on the road on Saturday. Friday night will be a road trip to face the Jonquière Marquis, Sunday the Pétroliers du Nord will host the Sorel-Tracy Éperviers with a 2:30 puck drop at the Coliseum.

sports@thesuburban.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.