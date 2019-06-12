It was a shortened pee wee AA match-up at St. Laurent’s Decelles Park as the Lac St. Louis Orange Tigers mercied the Laval Navy Associés by a 14-2 score, ending the contest after three-and-a-half innings of play. Samuel Léger picked-up the win on the mound for the Tigers following a solid stint over three innings. The home team sent 10 men to the plate in the bottom of the first to open up a 6-0 lead. In the second, Lac St. Louis padded the lead with 8 runs to go up 14-0. “You never know how it will go,” Tigers’ head coach Guy Bolduc said. “Our last game it was us who had 13 runs scored on but the team bounced back tonight.” The Tigers had a trio of double off the bats of Léger, Jeremie Charpentier and Yann-Patrick Dufresne. Léger started off with a three-up-three-down inning, worked through a mini-jam in the second as Laval left a pair of base runners and gave up a run in the third as the Associés stayed positive and battled every step of the way. It was Edwin Francisco who scored the first run for Laval in the third, capitalizing after reaching base on an error and touching home on a ground out to first by Evan Cyr. Charpentier pitched the final inning, giving up Laval’s second run as the visitors kept plugging away. Olivier Tasiaux, who had a single, made it to home plate for a run scored. “I love the team spirit the players have,” Laval head coach Ben Vezeau said. “We told them following the game they showed great effort in staying in the game and encouraging each other.” Camille Proulx had the best inning on the mound for Laval to close out the game. Proulx had a pair of strikeouts as she faced only four Tigers’ batters in her pitching stint.
Orange Tigers give Laval’s Navy Associés the blues
- By Mark Lidbetter The Suburban
-
- 0
