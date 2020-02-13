On the road again-Rocket continue trek

After the Laval Rocket left the friendly confines of Place Bell last Wednesday where they posted a 5-4 overtime victory over the Utica Comets, it was pack up and head out on a five game road swing. Closing out their week of play, Laval took a 3-2 overtime loss to the Belleville Senators and a 5-2 setback to the Toronto Marlies.
Charles Hudon gave Laval a 1-0 edge but the Sens potted a pair to carry a 2-1 lead into the second frame. With the Rocket on a 5-on-3 attack, Riley Barber notched the equalizer late in the period. Cayden Primeau held Laval in during a 15 shot onslaught in the third by Belleville, sending the game into an extra-session. Alex Formenton bested Primeau in OT giving the Sens their seventh straight win and their sixth against Laval. “I think it’s not the outcome we wanted,” said Evan McEneny after the game. “I think everyone wants to bring a little more. We are getting closer and closer. They’re a good hockey team, they really came out fast at us but I think for a lot of the game we handled them well and kept them to the outside but we had a couple of breakdowns and that cost us in the end,”
When the Rocket lost on Sunday at the Coca-Cola Coliseum it allowed the Marlies to take a grip of the fourth and final playoff spot in the North Division and Toronto still holds a game in hand on Laval. Cale Fleury and Matthew Peca tallied for the Rocket in the loss. “We need to forget about this loss, I think that’s the best thing to do right now,” said Charles Hudon. “I don’t think we were focused at the start of the game and that cost us. They were up 2-0 early on so it was difficult to come back. We need to forget about this loss because there are still a lot of important games to be played until the end of the season.”
Laval continues on the road as they will face Utica, Hartford and Providence before they return home. On Wednesday, February 19 and Friday February 21 Laval will welcome the Manitoba Moose to Place Bell. On the Saturday afternoon at 3:00 pm Laval goes up against the Toronto Marlies.
