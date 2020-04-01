With the IOC waking up and smelling the coffee, largely in part to the lead taken by the Canadian Olympic Committee, the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics are on pause and will now take place starting July 23, 2021 for the Olympics and August 24 for the Paralympics . “It was a little scary having our country go first then you have to hope others will follow,” wrestler Jordan Steen said. “It was the appropriate decision (to postpone) and I’m proud we (Canada) had a hand in that.” Steen, who trains out of the Montreal YM-YWHA’s Reinitz Wrestling Centre, had reached his dream of qualifying for the Olympics, following in both his parents’ footsteps as both were Olympians. His father Dave Steen won decathlon bronze at Seoul 1988 and his mother Andrea Steen competed in hurdles at Los Angeles 1984. Steen was really happy as word came down that athletes that have qualified for the Games will not have to go through that again for next year. “That was awesome news,” Steen said. “That means I get a full year to learn how to take down everyone else in the world.” All sports federations are solidly behind the decision and the good thing for the athletes, given the current conditions it would be hard to train and compete in time to peak for the original August date. It also meant that some athletes looking for last shot qualifying for the team would not have had the opportunity to do so. The hard thing for the athletes is the fact that they are looking at another year’s cycle of training and competing to realize their Olympic and Paralympic dreams. Boccia player from Cote St. Luc Alison Levine, currently ranked as the number one BC4 player in the world and a Tokyo medal threat, was prepared to compete in both the individual and pairs portion of the Tokyo Paralympics. Despite the recent news, she knew that the right decision was made. “It’s impossible to go ahead with the Games when so many lives are currently being lost and considering the dangers that would lie in attending the Games,” Alison Levine said. “But the Games have not been cancelled. Life has not been cancelled. Eventually life will return to normal. There will be other competitions, other chances to make our country proud. I am a Paralympian and I therefore know how to be resilient. I know my life is bigger than sport.’
Olympians and Paralympians will persevere until next year
- By Mark Lidbetter The Suburban
