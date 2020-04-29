Having to cancel the annual spring tradition of the Pointe Claire Oldtimers Hockey Tournament was tough on the members as this is more than a mere get together of teams to close out the season. The tourney is a vehicle that on average raises some $100,000 for 53 organizations. While the hockey was sidelined, club president James Wolak and the PCOT members knew they had to move forward for the good of the community. “We decided to ask for donations because the organizations need every dollar they can get,” James Wolak said. “I was amazed at the response from our members, our sponsors and the support of the city of Pointe Claire.” TELUS got the ball rolling with a $5,000 donation and the number has continued to grow. While each November PCOT holds its annual donation night, where members present to the organizations, which each get to speak about the work they do, Wolak felt there was a more imminent need given the present situation. The Pointe Claire Oldtimers started off with donations to food banks, all which have been hit hard for their important services. “We knew we couldn’t wait and wanted to help out,” Wolak said. “The efforts of our members, the volunteers and our sponsors has allowed us to keep the spirit of the tournament active in the community.” One of the first recipients was L’Oeuvre de la Soupe Maison in Lachine with Louise Fallas accepting the donation from Wolak. “We at the Soupe Maison really give thanks for the donation the Pointe Claire old Timers gave to us,” Louise Fallas said. “We usually feed around 75 to 80 peoples three times a week, but since Covid-19 we prepare food bags with three meals and extra food for 105 people. This donation will help us supplement the food bags for the extra people that need our help during these hard times. Again thanks to all the members of the Pointe Claire Old Timers for their help and good luck with their fundraising.” Donations to the efforts being made by the PCOT can be made on their website by going to pcot.ca and clicking on the donation tab.
No tournament-no problem PCOT members still celebrate the spirit of giving
- By Mark Lidbetter The Suburban
