Lakeshore Minor Football is in a celebratory frame of mind as the organization claimed four titles in the Montreal Metro Football League. The Atom Cougars won their championship when outlasted the Richelieu Pirates 31-25, the Mosquitos handled the Laurentide South Wildcats 13-0, the Pee Wees squeaked by the Chomedey Blues in a tight 9-7 contest and the Bantam Cougars bested the Western Patriotes 20-7. That impressive four-for-four outcome season boosted Lakeshore’s overall record to50 wins one loss and one tie for 2019 in what is best described as a fresh start for the organization. There was a new board of directors and a number of coaching vacancies to filled to start the season and Lakeshore ended up with a group of coaches, volunteers, parents and kids all on the same page.
The addition of Bantam head coach Stef Fiore and his staff gave Lakeshore a strong entry in the Bantam category, while Lakeshore veterans Kris Parent, Glen Cooper and Trevor Lovig headed up the Atoms Mosquitos and Pee Wees with a shared vision.
The head coaches brought in assistants at all levels that without ego and aligned with their team’s goals and pushed to develop the kids skill sets in the organization’s systems.
Notable examples include Cole Bellas, who is currently playing quarterback for the Selwyn House team (as a mosquito offensive assistant) and CIS legend and former Bishop’s Gaiters head coach Ian Breck, who coached the peewee defensive line and was a valuable resource to all of our coaches.
In addition, a number of coaches ended up taking on assistant roles in a second age group to help with continuity and best practices from level to level.
With the mid- season addition of atom assistant coach Ali Ajram helped the atom squad to work out the final kinks needed to bring home their Presidents Cup. “Three undefeated seasons, four championships, dozens of happy football players and hundreds of satisfied families are benchmarks of what is simply the starting point for 2020.” Lakeshore Football president Ted Stote said. “The Lakeshore football community is a community I’m proud to be part of.”
