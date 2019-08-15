CS Monteuil silenced the home crowd on Sunday afternoon, defeating St-Laurent 1-0 and handing their first place opponents their second loss of the U15 ‘AAA’ season.
St-Laurent held possession for the majority of the game but they struggled to produce any quality scoring chances. They pressed relentlessly in the second half, desperate to crack the score sheet.
However, Monteuil’s defense stood up fearlessly in the face of a high-powered St-Laurent squad. According to Monteuil head coach Adam Babalis, it was all part of their game plan.
“They understood that this game we weren’t going to have the ball, we weren’t going to get the most chances but what we’re going to do is commit to defending, commit to the guy to the right and to the left,” said Babalis.
And that’s exactly what Monteuil did, they played as a cohesive unit. They also received timely goaltending from Dario Cammuso. Without him the game could have easily been five or six nothing, he said.
Early in the first half, Cammuso made two game-changing saves, according to Babalis. It swung some momentum in Monteuil’s favour, and at the 12th minute mark, Noah Nemes-Lauzier struck the back of the net with a ferocious shot from outside the box.
“We had to take advantage of that chance when we had our chance and we did,” said Babalis. “We won our battles and our goalie made two unbelievable saves early in the game.”
Monteuil sits eight points behind St-Laurent in the standings with only a few games remaining in the season. There’s an opportunity to make a late charge for first place and a spot in the nationals. However, they’ll need to take every game as seriously as they did against St-Laurent, says Babalis.
Until Sunday’s action, the boys in orange hadn’t lost a match in over a month. The mood was plainly gloomy after they failed to muster up any offense against Monteuil. Although he’s disappointed with the loss, head coach Alex Banouvong says it’s all about moving forward.
“I really hope that this game is going to make them understand that nationals is not confirmed yet,” said Banouvong. “They’ve got to work twice as hard.”
