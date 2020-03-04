The NDG Lynx novice B ringette team outgunned Pierrefonds for a 9-8 win in the second round robin playoff game for each time at Pierrefonds Sportplexe on Friday night.
Leah Shapiro scored five of NDG’s six second-half goals to help them even their playoff record at one win and one loss.
“We came in here hoping to steal a win, and we did,” Lynx coach John Driver said. “It came right down to the line. We were double-shifting a lot of players, we had a very short bench tonight, a lot of our players are off for March break, so it was challenging for the girls but they pulled it out.”
Alana Dzhanaeva had six points, including her second goal of the game in the second half, and Maya Negev scored twice in the first half for NDG, which trailed 4-3 at halftime.
“They’re pumped,” Driver said. “They’re very excited, and so are the coaches. They played really well and they had a lot of fun. That’s number one for us. It’s something that we weren’t expecting right off the start so it was good to come and get this. It’s been an amazing progression this year. We came into the season probably as a decent novice C team but we decided to go as a novice B and the girls just progressed beyond our expectations.”
Malenka Quackenbush led Pierrefonds’ offence with six goals, three in each half. Sophie Jesion scored in the first half and Gabrielle Legout scored in the second.
Kelly-Ann Louidor and Lauren Mendelsohn each had three assists, and Claire Pochet had two.
“They outskated us,” said Panos Apostolakis, who filled in behind the Pierrefonds bench for coach Brooke Murphy. “Our girls looked like they were skating in sand. They were just last to the ring, they weren’t fighting for it, they were just watching the game.
“This is a team with a 10-year-old, a nine-year-old and a lot of seven-year-olds. So it’s their first year novice and judging by last year and the beginning of the season it’s a miracle they’re standing up. It’s just our second loss this year and I can tell you didn’t like losing, but at this age it’s like water off a duck.”
(0) comments
