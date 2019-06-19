The NDG Lynx held off a rallying Dollard Expos squad to take a 7-5 victory last Wednesday evening at Dollard’s Lake Road Park. NDG built to a 6-0 lead over the first four innings of play but Dollard dug in and managed to pull to within one run by the bottom of the sixth but could not overtake the visitors. The win was a bit of payback for the Lynx as they lost to the Expos in their first meeting of the season. “This is our first year playing in Lac St. Louis so it is a learning experience,” NDG head coach Phil Forlini said. “We are a young team, we have five pee wee aged players on the team and we are making our way.”Starter Liam Healy got the win in a pitching by committee effort, “that’s the way we do it (pitching),” coach Forlini said. Healy was relieved by Liam Plotkin, Marco Forlini and Thomas Healy to hold off the Expos. A game opening walk to Liam Healy resulted in the first Lynx tally as he raced home from third on a groundout to short. In the second, Liam Plotkin stroked a lead-off double into the left field corner and made it 2-0 when he touched home on a grounder to short. In the top of the third, NDG parlayed a series of walks, singles and miscues into a four run inning. Logan White, Jacob Frankel, Healy and Thomas Healy all crossed home plate for a six run cushion. Frankel added the final run as he was walked home in the top of the seventh with the bases jammed. Dollard got on the board in the home half of the fourth when Ben Dalpé led off with a single and stole a pair to end-up standing on third. Connor Fréchette lined a single to cash in Dalpé making it a 6-1 contest. A walk to Fréchette in the fifth produced the Expos’ second run when Aiden Champagne crushed a triple. Champagne made it 6-3 as he raced home on an error that allowed Dalpé to take first. A pair of walks in the bottom of the sixth got the Expos to within one run of the Lynx as Daniel Goldenberg and Michael DelGrasso scored when Champagne popped a double into the outfield. Down by two in their final at bats, the Expos had runners at second and third but were shut down from pushing anymore points across home. “The team stayed in it,” Dollard coach Jason Wexler said. “They (NDG) have a pretty good team and we kept at it. The boys gave it their best effort right to the final out.
NDG Lynx determination to win over Dollard Expos
- By Mark Lidbetter The Suburban
