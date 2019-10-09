The North Shore Mustangs took care of business Friday night, in a defensive battle against the Sun Youth Hornets. “Both teams were very good on the defensive side of the football tonight,” said North Shore’s head coach, Jason Jourdenais. “We just executed our game plan and let our play do the talking for us.”
It was punt after punt, as the first quarter of the game saw limited action. Neither team had any offense going, as the first quarter ended scoreless.
The second quarter of the game was a different story. North Shore’s running back, Brandon Ciccarello, got the ball rolling with back-to-back massive runs. Quarterback Alex Kahan capped off the drive with the go-ahead rushing touchdown to give North Shore the lead.
“Both our quarterbacks have been running the football well,” emphasized Jourdenais “It’s almost like having an extra running back on the field. The coaching staff really trusts these guys.”
A couple of plays later, Kahan connected with wide receiver Ryan McGrath on a 10-yard pass, giving the Mustangs a 14-0 lead.
The play of the game happened two possessions later. Sun Youth’s Ahmad Hajeer, intercepted Kahan’s throw and ran it into the end zone for a pick six.
Sun Youth head coach Philippe Labrecque was not upset with his team’s play. “We may have lost today, but we were fighting injuries all night. I’m really happy with the way our defense handled the situation and kept their composure.”
The third quarter saw little offensive action, just like most of the game. North Shore’s defense came up big on a couple of third downs, sacking the Hornets’ quarterback multiple times.
The game was in the bag for the Mustangs, as Brandon Ciccarello ran in a touchdown midway through the fourth quarter to give his team a 21-7 lead. Minutes later, Ethan Bonato hit a field goal to seal the game 24-7.
Jourdenais loved the enthusiasm from his team. “It was freezing tonight, but you can tell the boys had a blast. We’re already itching to play our next game.”
