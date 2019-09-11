Justine Payot scored a hat trick to lead the MRO U18 girls soccer team to a 4-1 win against Pointe-Claire in their AA quarter-final at Terra Cotta Park on Wednesday.
“We’ve really wanted to win since the beginning of the season and this was a really important game,” Payot said. “So we gave it our all.”
Mai-Van Truong also scored for MRO, which advanced to the semi-final, where they will face Anjou tonight.
The winner of that game will play for the championship against the winner of the other semi-final between Lakeshore and the St. Lazare Hudson U17 girls.
MRO’s quarterfinal win was their first against Pointe-Claire this season.
“We were super happy, super proud of ourselves,” Payot said. “We’ve been thinking about this for so long that it was really satisfying.”
Truong scored 19 minutes in to give MRO a 1-0 lead, and Payot scored her first goal to increase the lead to 2-0 before the end of the first half.
Pointe-Claire’s Alysh Orr scored in the 63rd minute to cut MRO’s advantage to 2-1, but Payot took a long pass up the middle before scoring on a long strike to restore the two-goal lead three minutes later.
Payot’s third goal 74 minutes in sealed Pointe-Claire’s fate.
“I think the third goal broke their momentum, but despite that, they kept trying,” MRO coach Joel Reiher-Chancy said. “I think they missed a lot of opportunities, at least that’s the way I saw it. They had trouble finishing, but we were able to make the most of practically every chance we had to score a goal.”
Maggie Jung had an early opportunity to give Pointe-Claire the opening goal but MRO goalkeeper Manon Muller bolted forward to challenge her and made a hand save. Jung shot wide to the left on another opportunity early in the second half before Orr scored Pointe-Claire’s only goal.
“We had lots of chances,” Pointe-Claire coach Carmine Maurizio. “It was a trap game, but it happens. They took them way too lightly and they shouldn’t have, and that’s what happens in the playoffs. So it’s a team that hasn’t gotten a lot of points all season and we blew it. That’s fine. The girls are 18 years old and they have school and work and other priorities. So as long as we keep them interested in soccer, it’s not always about results.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.