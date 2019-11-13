The LaSalle Warriors Mosquito AAA squad kicked-off the month of November in style as they earned a 22-16 overtime victory over the Sunnybrooke Bears to claim the Montreal Regional Football League’s championship. On the turf of St. Leonard’s Stade Hebert, the Warriors and Bears battled to a 16-6 draw in regulation time, setting the stage for the extra-session. Sunnybrooke’s Dave Lileka-Bolombe made the day unbearable for the Warriors’ defence as he accounted for all 16 points. Lileka-Bolombe scored a pair of ajors and was good on his both two-point convert attempts. LaSalle’s Ricardo Achi-Dizazzo’s second touchdown of the match was the all-important OT tally to deliver the title to the Warriors. Ryley Carmody-Vaughan had the other TD for the winners and Naythan Massie was money on his pair of two-point conversions. The season isn’t over for the Warriors as the victory earned them a slot in this Saturday’s Inter-Provincial Bowl. LaSalle will be on the field of the Ottawa Redblacks, TD Place, to face the Kanata Knights for inter-provincial bragging rights.

