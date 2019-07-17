Montreal triathlete shines at Canadian Championships

Montreal’s Jeremy Briand celebrated the first elite Canadian Championship title of career at the recent National Triathlon Championships which were held as part of the Kelowna Apple Triathlon in the Okanagan Valley. Briand executed his race tactics to perfection against a deep international field of 30 athletes who qualified for a spot in Sunday’s sprint race final following a super sprint semi-final heat on Saturday. He got a boost of confidence following a huge day on Saturday where he posted the fastest time out of all of the three super sprint heats, giving him first spot on the start line in the finale. To take the title, Briand clocked a winning time of 52:11.0 in a sprint finish over fellow Canuck Russell Pennock of Calgary who posted a time of 52:14.0. “It feels unreal,” Jeremy Briand said. “I’ve had a lot of injuries over the past few seasons so winning Nationals was a big goal of mine, and I am over the moon.” Briand was part of a large group who stampeded onto the shores of Lake Okanagan following the 750-metre swim and into Kelowna’s downtown core for a 20-kilometre ride on the bike. The large pack stayed together for both of the laps on the bike, setting up a foot race for the medals. “I knew the swim would be critical for me because the field knew I was a good runner,” Briand said. “I played my cards well and was able to have open water for the whole swim.”Briand and Charles Paquet, of Port Cartier, Que., pulled away from the field for the majority of the five-kilometre run, but a hard-charging Pennock came from back in the pack and was slowly closing the gap on the two front-runners, one stride at a time. Competing in his first set of triathlon races in nearly three years, Pennock, a 23-year-old cross-country runner with the University of Calgary Dinos who has been training at Triathlon Canada’s National Performance Centre caught Briand and Paquet in his final lap around Kelowna’s City Park. Briand held off the challenger through the final 800 metres to stand on top of the podium
Montreal triathlete shines at Canadian Championships
- By Mark Lidbetter The Suburban
