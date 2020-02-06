The bantam ‘AAA’ Montreal National stayed red hot last Friday evening as they defeated their rivals, Laval Patriotes, 4-1 at Michel Normandin Arena.
The Patriotes kicked off the scoring with just under a minute left in the first period. Jason Hamel wired a one-timer from the top of the right circle to put his team up 1-0 against the one-loss National.
However, that was all Laval could muster against Montreal, one of the best teams in Quebec. The National went on to score four unanswered goals, slotting three by Patriotes goaltender Matthew Spera and one into an empty-net.
“I think the first period wasn’t a bad period, just a slow start,” said National head coach Nick Bilotto. “I think we weren’t getting in the dirty areas, in the second period that’s what made a difference; we started to play a little better.”
The pace and physicality went up a notch in the second period with Montreal pouring on the offense. Vince Elie, a key figure on the National squad, started the rally with a slick finish off a nice cross-crease feed from Massimo Guarascio-Astorga.
“He’s a great hockey player, you know, we’ve got a lot of good hockey players on our team,” Bilotto said. “It’s a team effort but we have a couple of guys that are pillars that can control the puck and those guys there, that’s why they’re the top players in the province.”
Less than a minute later, Montreal’s Sacha Trudel notched his seventh goal of the season in tight on Spera. Down 2-1 and mired by undisciplined play and penalty trouble, Laval was unable to recover.
After the game, Bilotto said his squad is always playing with a target on its back, but they like to use that adversity as fuel. Every team wants to defeat Montreal, so it just makes them play even harder, and more physical, he said.
Laval completely unraveled in the third period as emotions took over. But head coach Nicolas De Grandpré said it’s bound to happen once in a while, especially against a team like Montreal. He was proud of his teams’ effort against a league juggernaut.
“It wasn’t our best game in terms of discipline but the boys were intense, they skated and they were involved in every play,” said De Grandpré. “If we play like this every night we’ll be successful, so there isn’t much to correct it’s just about consistently giving this effort.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.