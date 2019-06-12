FIA Formula 2 Championship leader, Montreal born and Toronto raised Nicholas Latifi, got to experience the thrill of driving on home soil last weekend during the Montreal Grand Prix. While not a pilot in the main event, as a reserve driver for Rokit Williams Racing, Latifi took to Circuit Gilles Villeneuve to take part in First Practice for the Canadian Grand Prix. The 23-year-old Latifi got to pilot Robert Kubica’s car for his 90 minutes around the challenging track alongside last season’s F2 Champion George Russell in the other Rokit Williams car, helping with race preparation by testing new components on the FW42. “This is my race, I remember being here I think when I was seven,” Nicholas Latifi said. “So to get to try this great course is an amazing moment for me.” While it might only be a practice session, Latifi will have the backing of family and friends as he puts his car through its paces. “I’ll have maybe 15 family and friends close by,” Latifi said. “I’ve also had a lot of calls from friends saying they’ll be in the stands so it’s going to be a lot of fun.” It was in his adolescence that Latifi fell in love with racing. “I had never really looked at it (racing),” he said. “Then I went karting with my cousin in Terrebonne I think and I knew I wanted to do it more.” That led to taking the plunge at the age of 12 as he began racing at Formula Kartways in Brampton, Ontario. “What started out as a fun pastime took on more meaning as I got better,” Latifi said. “I started to love karting more and more and thought maybe I could make a go at becoming a Formula One driver.” From 2009 to 2012, Latifi honed his skills in karting then made the move to Continental Tire Sports Car Challenge where he tamed a Mustang. That led to the Toyota Racing series, then on to Formula 3 and Formula 3.5 challenges. Since 2014, he has competed in Formula 2, with DAMS since 2016. Latifi has already surpassed his point production of 91 for 2018 as after five races this campaign sits in first place with 95, one point ahead of ART Grand Prix driver Nyck DeVries. The focus is on the 2019 Formula 2 campaign as Latifi needs a top five finish to secure his F1 Super Licence, but he is aiming for the top and perhaps a seat in an F1 cockpit come 2020. “I’m not thinking about where I am going to go if I win the championship,” he said. “But winning the F2 championship would determine where I end up. That means my goal is to win the F2 championship to allow me the best opportunity to move into F1.” That quest will continue in France when Latifi competes on the Circuit Paul Ricard the weekend of June 21. Until then it will be more prep time on the track and in the simulator to sharpen Latifi’s already impressive skills.
Montreal born Latifi a rising star on the Formula racing horizon
- By Mark Lidbetter The Suburban


