With the game tied at two apiece, CS Monteuil stunned the Saint-Jérôme Ambassadeurs faithful on the last play of Thursday night’s U15 ‘AA’ action.
Monteuil’s Kiara Castro-Pacheco stepped up for a last second corner kick with the game destined for a draw. Castro-Pacheco then went on to do something that rarely happens in soccer. She curled the ball into the far corner of the next, propelling her team to a 3-2 last-second victory.
“I didn’t believe it, I thought she missed the net,” said Monteuil assistant coach Ralph Gardiner. “The reaction was delayed but we’re really happy. It’s sad for St-Jerome but sometimes the game is really cruel.”
Gardiner says the game was like watching a Mighty Ducks movie. His squad faced a 2-0 deficit early in the first half but they never stopped plugging away at the Saint-Jérôme defenders.
The girls usually play better than this, but they dug deep and found a way to win, he says. Three points puts them in a good position in the standings and it’s an added boost to morale.
Gardiner says they’ll need all the morale they can get as they head into a tough stretch of games against the leagues top teams. And while they left the field with a win, Gardiner believes there are still some areas of the field that need work.
“We won, we have the three points but we didn’t put on the field what we practiced,” Gardiner said. “There’s a lot of room for improvement especially on the defensive positioning.”
After Oceane Filiatrault and Oceanne Lauzon scored for Saint-Jérôme, the squad seemingly sat back and let Monteuil carry the play. The all-blacks feasted on open wing attacks and battered the Ambassadeurs defense with crosses.
The second goal was just some bad coverage by the defense, there was too much space but fatigue might have been a factor, says Saint-Jérôme head coach Patrick Lachaine. But all things considered, the girls played really well, he says. It came down to an unlikely goal at the very end of the game.
“We had a good half where we got some goals,” said Lachaine. “It’s heartbreaking at the end but we need to come out of this game with our heads held up high.”
