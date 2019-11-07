Monteuil’s Marco Masucci moving on

Monteuil Soccer’s technical director Marco Massuci is moving on to a position with Soccer Quebec where he will have the opportunity to share his passion and skillset for the governing body for the sport. Massuci is stepping into the position of Club Development Technical Officer, a new position created as part of the Canada Soccer Club Recognition Program. The mandate for Massuci will be to coordinate the technical evaluation of clubs that have applied for one of the various licenses offered. “We are proud to include Marco on the Soccer Quebec team,” said Mathieu Chamberland, Executive Director of Soccer Quebec. “His professionalism, rigor and achievements in the Monteuil Soccer Club have made him the prime candidate for piloting the technical component of the Club Recognition Program.” Masucci began his duties as Technical Director in September 2013. During Massuci’s tenure, he surrounded himself with a dynamic and highly competent technical team to build the one of the most important soccer clubs in Quebec. He led the project to bring two PLSQ teams to the club, while creating a structure for youth that has always been one of the best represented at the AAA level. “Thanks to Marco’s dedication and efforts, the club has enjoyed unprecedented success,” Jimmy Colatosti said on behalf of the board of directors. “He raised the level of performance and helped promote several teams in the elite league. We wish Marco the best of luck in his new role and we start with great enthusiasm the next soccer chapter of CS Monteuil. “Massuci’s efforts have allowed the Laval based club to be a distinguished member of the clubs in the province by offering services that go beyond the needs of its members. There was the implementation of large-scale projects, such as the University Identification Camp and the US College Tour Those have made the club an important talent pool coveted by elite programs such as the Provincial Team and the CNHP. Monteuil also makes sure to prepare the next generation for the best university programs, both at home and abroad. “To be offered this opportunity is the greatest compliment that CS Monteuil could receive from its players, parents, coaches and outstanding staff,” Marco Massuci said.”The progress made by this club over the last seven years has been noticed and I believe that it is partly for this reason that I was chosen to pilot this important mandate provincially and nationally.”
Latest Articles
- Opinion: Thank you, Mayor Plante, for confusing which date is Halloween
- Daniela Caputo's Destinations: Island-hopping in Greece - Heraklion, Crete
- Monteuil’s Marco Masucci moving on
- Rocket on a roll with gritty play
- Pétroliers produce positive results
- MoWest public safety notes
- Church of Saint John the Baptist hosts new concert series
- Beaconsfield wins healthy workplace award
Most Popular
Articles
- Conservation group encourages people to leave their leaves on the ground
- CSL, resident differs on resolution of alleged ACC incident
- Attacks on pets in the West Island
- "Le Vieux Pen"
- Brookwood remains perfect as Laval takes first loss
- Montreal Shira Choir celebrates the power of music
- Over 900,000 without power in Quebec as winds top 100km/h
- Student Voices: The Importance of Being Bilingual
- The Segal Centre strikes gold with the fabulous musical Mythic
- Wolves outlast Brookwood
Images
Videos
Most Popular
Articles
- Conservation group encourages people to leave their leaves on the ground
- CSL, resident differs on resolution of alleged ACC incident
- Attacks on pets in the West Island
- "Le Vieux Pen"
- Brookwood remains perfect as Laval takes first loss
- Montreal Shira Choir celebrates the power of music
- Over 900,000 without power in Quebec as winds top 100km/h
- Student Voices: The Importance of Being Bilingual
- The Segal Centre strikes gold with the fabulous musical Mythic
- Wolves outlast Brookwood
Images
Videos
Online Poll
-
Nov 7
-
Nov 7
-
Nov 7
-
Nov 7
-
Nov 7
-
Nov 7
-
Nov 7
-
Nov 7
-
Nov 7
-
Nov 7
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.