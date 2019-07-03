Marie-Pierre Girard led the CS Monteuil U21 women’s soccer team to a come-from-behind win on an afternoon when her team’s performance changed like the weather.
Girard scored the tying goal in the second half before setting up the winner by Alexie Richer to lead Monteuil to a 2-1 win against Pierrefonds at Grier Park on Saturday.
Aline Adrienne-Florine scored to give Pierrefonds a 1-0 lead in the first half, when the heat of the sun beating down on the turf surface necessitated water breaks.
“The first half we didn’t come out strong enough,” Monteuil coach Helder De Melo said. “We were losing a lot of balls in the midfield, the weather was hot. The second half we made adjustments and it showed on the field. We played much better in the second half, we controlled more the midfield, and the girls, they worked hard and it showed. I’m proud of them.”
Monteuil tied it 1-1 when Girard drove down the right side before driving a shot inside the left post shortly after halftime while clouds began to offer shade.
“She worked very hard,” De Melo said. “The first goal was all on her, basically. She worked hard, she won the ball. And she fought for it, she won and she went in and took the shot in, nice finish. It’s all on her, very nice work.”
Richer’s goal later in the second put Monteuil ahead 2-1 as she finished off a cross at the left post on a kick from the right side by Girard.
“She contributes very well,” De Melo said about Girard’s offensive impact. “Again, she worked hard, won, cross right on the spot, finish right on the foot and in. You can’t say much more about that.”
Pierrefonds coach Bill Sedgewcik lamented his team’s missed opportunities in the first half, and breakdowns in the second.
“Both of the goals were off mistakes from us,” Sedgewick said. “A header that went back, and they go 1-on-1. And the other one was a cross shot, so there’s no excuse there. But we didn’t create enough chances in the second half. It seemed we were a step slow to everything, we weren’t precise with our passing, winning second balls, being aggressive.
“We had a few of our starters that came out injured but that’s no excuse. We’ve got to be more clinical with the ball. We’re very choppy on the ball.”
