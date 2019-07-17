Josue Kibwe Amirali and Lorenzo Collard each scored a goal Wednesday evening to help Club de Soccer Monteuil end a dangerous six-game winless streak and pull away from relegation territory.
During that six-game span, Monteuil lost once and tied five times. It’s not the worst result for a team sitting patiently in the middle of the standings. But according to head coach Anthony Corneli, the boys were desperate for a win.
“This was a very important game, we had a team meeting yesterday and I gave the guys no choice; today had to be three points, even if it was ugly,” said Corneli.
With the season drawing closer to its grand finale, Monteuil and Pierrefonds are looking to avoid the dreaded relegation zone. Corneli’s squad did themselves a massive favour claiming three points in this outing, especially with Pierrefonds breathing down their necks.
“Last year we finished one spot above the relegation so our objective is to save ourselves, aim for the top of the table and have a team next year,” Corneli said.
Holding a two-goal lead at the second half water break, Corneli instructed his team to be more patient and to sit back a little more. The coach could be heard from the sideline telling his players to keep in mind that they hold the lead.
It turned into a basketball game; the ball was going back and forth stretching Monteuil’s defensive line, according to Corneli. We didn’t want that rhythm, we were starting to build into their game, he says.
“We’re up 2-0 and I’m not going to say I don’t want that third goal but in the time of the game where we were getting stretched and they were growing, we didn’t need it,” said Corneli.
The boys eventually settled down and trapped their opponents. Pierrefonds was hard pressed to find any openings on the field. They slung balls from all directions, but they couldn’t crack the back line.
However, Pierrefonds head coach Bill Sedgewick says it was one of their better games. The boys were cohesive, they just need to find their scoring touch when they get in tight, he says.
“I think it’s just execution in the final third,” said Sedgewick. “Speed of play increases, smaller space, your decision making and touch has to be better. We weren’t creating many chances, we’re not very creative in there.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.