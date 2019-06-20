It was a tight game between Monteuil and Rebelles de l’Est U13M AA soccer teams when they faced off in a nul 1-1 game.
Rebelles de l’Est kept the game in their court for the first half and William Gosselin scored for the team. But, in the second half the tables turned for Monteuil and they were able to equalize the score when Rocco Belmonte scored on a penalty kick.
“It was a tough game, we had a difficult first half but the boys really came out in the second half,” said Monteuil coach Marcello Varano. “I think we had pretty much full possession in the second half, and when we needed our number six to score, he came through for us to at least give us a decent game.”
Rebelles coach James Ayotte said he was pleasantly surprised to see his players dominate the field the way they did in the first half of the game.
“We were good on defence but we got a red card and they got a goal on us,” he said. “In the beginning of the game, we knew this team is very aggressive on the offence, so we practiced our defence to prepare and be able to counter-attack quickly and that’s how we scored. In our second half we weren’t as strong and it hurt us.”
Varano said he hopes the second half of the game will serve as his team’s base moving forward.
“If we can have that throughout the season, it will be great,” he said. “Continue possession, continue to penetrate their defensive zone and get the opportunities. Today there was a lot of missed chances, but hopefully the next time we’re going to finish properly.”
Ayotte said that he hopes this game will prepare his team well for the second half of the season.
“We’re almost halfway through the season and we’re in good standing,” he said. “We’re focusing more on our way of playing than the results, and we saw that today and we’re very pleased.”
