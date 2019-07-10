The Montreal Impact got off to a quick start last Saturday night at Stade Saputo, as Anthony Jackson-Hamel found the bottom left corner a mere 27-seconds from the opening touch of the ball for a 1-0 advantage over the visiting Minnesota United FC. Unfortunately a PK and a pair of defensive blips by the home side allowed the visitors from the American Midwest to take a 3-2 decision. The loss snapped a modest two game home turf winning streak for the Impact. Fans were treated to a four-goal first half as Minnesota midfielder Kevin Molino set-up Mason Toye in the box who redirected the ball past Evan Bush to pull even in the ninth minute of play. On a corner service, midfielder Saphir Taïder delivered the ball into the box where centre-back Rudy Camacho bested goalkeeper Vito Mannone for his first Impact goal in the thirteenth minute. With the half in extra time, Minnesota drew even 2-2 on penalty kick awarded when the man in the middle decided that Impact keeper Evan Bush had fouled Minnesota’s Ethan Finlay in the box on a save attempt. The call stood following a video review and Finlay stepped to the mark, stroking the ball in for the equalizer. Following the break, Minnesota took their first lead in the 47th minute as Toye notched his second tally of the match giving his side a 3-2 edge that stood the test of time. Tonight, Montreal is facing the York 9 FC at York Lions Stadium in the 2019 Canadian Championship quarterfinals, Saturday night; Toronto FC will take to the pitch of Stade Saputo for a 7:30 pm meeting of these two intense rivals.
Minnesota manages Montreal for 3-2 road win
- By Mark Lidbetter The Suburban
