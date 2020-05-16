McGill's pro hockey fraternity offers coaching development seminar

A number of professional hockey personnel, all alumni from the McGill University hockey program, have banded together to provide a development opportunity for men's and women's coaches in all age groups. The two-day event, scheduled for May 20-21 and known as the Friends of McGill Hockey Coaching & Leadership Seminar, is bilingual and will be held online via a Zoom conference call.
The event is sponsored by the Friends of McGill Hockey alumni support group and the suggested contribution fee is $50. Proceeds will go towards a Registered Education Savings Plan (RESP) for the children of McGill hockey alumni Martin Routhier and Kelly Nobes, both of whom passed away over the last two years.
Among the instructors leading the sessions is Jamie Kompon, an associate coach with the NHL's Winnipeg Jets, and former Tampa and Ottawa coach Martin Raymond, now serving as an assistant GM with the QMJHL's Gatineau Olympiques. Also on tap is Patrick Delisle-Houde, currently a strength and conditioning coordinator with the Montreal Canadiens and long-time Martlets bench boss Peter Smith, who helped guide the Canadian women's national team to gold at both the 2006 Turino and 2010 Vancouver Olympics.
The seminar, which will feature both English and French sessions, was organized by former McGill coaches David Urquhart of the AHL's San Diego Gulls and Chris LaPerle, director of hockey operations at Selwyn House School in Montreal. Others on the organizing committee include two members of the current McGill men's hockey staff, head coach Liam Heelis and assistant Neil Blunden, along with Ken Morin, a amateur scouting coordinator with the Montreal Canadiens.
For those who cannot attend but would like to contribute to the cause, it can be made via the registration link.
SEMINAR REGISTRATION LINK:
https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/fmh-coaching-and-leadership-seminar-registration-103935493860
2020 Friends of McGill Hockey Coaching & Leadership Seminar
May 20:
11 a.m. - 12 noon (English)
Building Culture Through Leadership
Peter Smith, Head Coach, McGill Martlets
12 noon – 1 p.m. (English)
Commonalities of Championship Teams
Jamie Kompon, Associate Coach, Winnipeg Jets
May 21:
9 a.m. – 10 a.m. (French)
Arrière-scène du développement de l'athlete
Patrick Delisle-Houde, Coordonnateur, préparation physique, Club de Hockey Canadien
10 a.m. – 11 a.m. (French)
Leçons à tirer : Faire face à l'adversité dans les médias
Martin Raymond, Adjoint au directeur des opérations de hockey, Olympiques de Gatineau
11 a.m. – 12 noon (English)
Behind the Scenes of Athlete Development
Patrick Delisle-Houde, Strength & Conditioning Coordinator, Montreal Canadiens
12 noon – 1 p.m. (English)
Facing Adversity in the Media: Lessons Learned
Martin Raymond, Assistant GM, Gatineau Olympiques
FORMAT: Online Zoom Seminar
• Introduction (2 mins)
• Speaker (25 mins)
• Break-out room sessions (10 mins)
• Group questions with speaker/discussion (15 mins)
