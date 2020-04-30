McGill basketball coach DeAveiro steps down

MONTREAL -- David DeAveiro has stepped down as head coach of the McGill University men's basketball team to pursue another opportunity. The 56-year-old native of Toronto owns a combined career coaching record of 409-264 in 673 games overall (.608) during 19 seasons with Ottawa and McGill.
"I would like to thank McGill for believing in me and sharing a great 10 years. I have been very fortunate to work with some wonderful people and experience some great moments," said DeAveiro, who led McGill to seven first-place finishes in 10 years, along with five RSEQ conference titles and as many appearances at the U SPORTS Final Eight national championship. "McGill is a great place with outstanding people doing amazing things. I am forever grateful to all the athletes I have coached and the lasting friendships that have come from my time there."
DeAveiro posted a 199-137 record in 336 games overall (.592) at McGill, including a stellar 116-44 record (.725) in regular season play. Prior to joining the Montreal-based institution in 2010, DeAveiro coached the Ottawa Gee-Gees for nine seasons and led them to three appearances at the nationals.
"We're disappointed to see Dave leave, but wish him continued success," said Geoffrey Phillips, director of sports programs at McGill Athletics and Recreation. "He improved our basketball program significantly and turned us into a national contender."
DeAveiro won nine coach-of-the-year awards in his 19 seasons as bench boss at the university level, three in the OUA East and six in the RSEQ conference. He has also had an extensive history as an assistant coach with numerous Canadian national teams, including the men's senior, development and junior levels.
A graduate of both the University of Ottawa (BSoc '89) and Brock University (BEd '92), DeAveiro spent 19 years with the Gee-Gees, including five seasons as a point-guard (1984 to 1989), five as an assistant coach (1990 to 1995) and nine as head coach (2001 to 2010). Prior to that, DeAveiro also had an assistant coaching stint at Humber College, where the Hawks captured a CCAA national title in 2001.
