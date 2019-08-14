Last Thursday evening at Laval’s Place Bell, McGill and Concordia took on a pair of NCAA squads in exhibition play. McGill faced the University of South Florida Bulls while the Stingers took on the Quinnipiac (Connecticut) Bobcats. There was plenty of Bull in the McGill match-up as USF dropped the home side by a 103-70 score to open the doubleheader. In the nightcap, Concordia played a complete game with the Stingers claiming a 98-90 victory over the Bobcats before 1,700 fans. It was a close 21-19 match following the opening quarter in favour of USF but they built momentum in each following segment. The Bulls’ Justin Brown paced the Bulls with 16 points in the win while McGill’s Jamal Mayali was the high point man for his squad with 14. Mayali hit for five from the field, was good on a pair of free throws and was 2-for-3 in field goal attempts. Sam Jenkins chipped in with 13 points for McGill and Quarry Whyne and Cameron Elliot were each good for 12 points in the loss to the Bulls.
Quinnipiac held a five-point edge 29-24 following the first quarter by the Stingers outscored the visitors 26-12 to establish a firm 50-41 edge at the half. The Bobcats clawed their way back in the third quarter shaving Concordia’s lead to one-point, 69-68 heading into the final 10-minutes of play. Concordia dug deep to outscore Quinnipiac 29-22 to seal the win. Sami Ghandour led the way with a 23-point performance, including going 4-for-4 on his three-pointer attempts. Adrian Armstrong was good for 22 points while Olivier Simon and Sami Jahan each hit for 13-points. The Bobcats’ Rich Kelly enjoyed a 22-point game with Aaron Falzon adding 16 points in the loss.
