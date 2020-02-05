Marymount takes care of business in win against Lindsay Place

After defeating the Lindsay Place High School Eagles 54-23 last Thursday, the bantam ‘D4’ division one Marymount Academy Cougars took a major step towards securing a home seed for the playoffs.
“This is a big win, the next two games for us are going to dictate whether we finish second or if we finish third or fourth, so I told my kids that playoffs start for us today,” said Cougars head coach Jayson Stiell.
The win moves Marymount into a tie for second place alongside the Kuper Academy Kodiaks. However, the Cougars have a game in hand, and they face off against the Kodiaks in a crucial tilt on February 5.
Finishing in second would give Marymount a distinct advantage over their future playoff opponent. They would go into the game without having to worry about acclimatizing to a new court. It makes a huge difference, Stiell explains.
“You want home court advantage, you definitely want home court instead of travelling somewhere where you don’t know what the gym is going to be like, you’re not familiar with the rims or whatever the case may be,” he said.
Marymount ran away with a much-needed two points, as they topped Lindsay Place by 31 points. Tristan Bell and Maverick Dow led the charge with 14 and 11 points, respectively. Stiell also noted the growth of another star player, D’Arcy Bloomer.
But he says the score wasn’t indicative of the effort and talent streaming through the opposing squad. After the game, he credited the Eagles for coming out and playing hard, despite dealing with several injuries to key players.
“We played a team that’s hurting, they’re better than the score showed,” said Stiell. “I think they have a couple of injuries and what not, we played them earlier in the season and it was a better game.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.