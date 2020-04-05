Billionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban, the owner of the Dallas Mavericks and investor on the hit TV show “Shark Tank” took part in a video interview with LinkedIn Editor in Chief, Dan Roth as well as fielding questions from those participating in the online event. During the Q&A the entrepreneur touched on several topics as “this is so life changing for all of us.” Mark Cuban said. “There’s such a reset for the world and consumers are going to value companies that did the right thing.” The Mavs’ owner along with Luka Doncic, Dwight Powell and the Dallas Mavericks Foundation led by example to doing the right thing as they made a donation of $500,000 to Dallas’ Parkland Hospital. Following the abrupt stop of the NBA season, Cuban noted, ““It’s not about the team. It’s about the country and life in general. I’m concerned now that we’re not playing games, what about all the people who work here (at the arena) on an hourly basis?” Cuban addressed that concern as the Mavericks along with American Airlines Center leadership, made arrangements to ensure that scheduled event staff will receive payment for the six home games that were to take place during the 30-day NBA hiatus. As for the importance of the return of sports, “We need sports and we need sports now more than ever,” he said. “I don’t know when the NBA will come back, hopefully sooner than later. When we do we most likely won’t be playing in front of fans but that’s okay because we need things to root for. Whoever your team is just being able to watch and knowing that all your friends, all your family are watching. Just having something to cheer for, something to get excited about, we need that again, we need that across the world.” Cuban added, “Our coming back obviously first is about safety, it’s not first about money. It’s about the role that we play in society and that’s so important. We have an obligation to get back as soon as it’s safe to do so.”
Mark Cuban-“We need sports now more than ever”
- By Mark Lidbetter The Suburban
-
-
- 0
Latest Articles
- Mark Cuban-“We need sports now more than ever”
- Flood prep moves forward
- Fitness app answering the activity call for kids
- Montreal’s Just For Laughs Festival postponed to this fall
- W.H.O. answers to some typical COVID-19 questions
- Quebec Covid update 04/04: Overnight data demonstrates stability in case increases
- COVID-19 has cost Quebec’s foodservice sector more than 175,000 jobs since March 1
- Joel Goldenberg: Carpenters' Made in America
Most Popular
Articles
- A COVID-19 distraction: Hawaii Five-O signs off Friday with Montreal connections
- Community transmission pushes Laval to 476 cases
- Thank you front line workers!
- Laval pushes back tax deadline
- Entertainment: Trudeau to answer kids questions, and more original kids content
- JGH's Dr. Michel de Marchie helps severely ill COVID-19 patients
- “Help me I’m sick!”
- Montreal photographer joins effort to ease isolation and help charities
- 338 COVID-19 cases in Laval
- Quebec Covid update 04/04: Overnight data demonstrates stability in case increases
Images
Videos
Most Popular
Articles
- A COVID-19 distraction: Hawaii Five-O signs off Friday with Montreal connections
- Community transmission pushes Laval to 476 cases
- Thank you front line workers!
- Laval pushes back tax deadline
- Entertainment: Trudeau to answer kids questions, and more original kids content
- JGH's Dr. Michel de Marchie helps severely ill COVID-19 patients
- “Help me I’m sick!”
- Montreal photographer joins effort to ease isolation and help charities
- 338 COVID-19 cases in Laval
- Quebec Covid update 04/04: Overnight data demonstrates stability in case increases
Images
Videos
Online Poll
-
Apr 5
-
Apr 5
-
Apr 5
-
Apr 5
-
Apr 5
-
Apr 5
-
Apr 5
-
Apr 5
-
Apr 5
-
Apr 5
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.