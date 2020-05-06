It was a pinch me kind of week for University of Montreal Carabin defensive back Marc-Antoine Dequoy as he signed as a priority undrafted free agent contract with the National Football League’s Green Bay Packers and then was tapped as the Alouettes first pick in the Canadian Football League draft. “It took a while (to sink in),” Marc-Antoine Dequoy said. “I’m very excited about it, to get the opportunity with Green Bay and then to be picked by the Alouttes, it’s my home town and a team I grew up watching.” Dequoy is an Ile Bizard native who played his minor football with the Ile Bizard Vikings and at College Bourget in Rigaud before moving on to Laval’s CEGEP Montmorency. Back in March the 6-foot-3, 190 ound defensive back attracted attention at the Carabins pro day at Lachine’s Catalogna Soccerplex where he saw interest from the Chicago Bears and the Philadelphia Eagles, but it was the iconic Packers organization that snapped Dequoy up. “The Packers have 100 years of football,” Dequoy said. “There’s so much history in that team, it’s incredible and I’m so happy, so proud to be part of the organization.” With the Alouettes first pick coming only in the second round, GM Danny Maciocia noted it was a no brainer to use the 14th pick overall. “This was a calculated risk,” Danny Maciocia said. “Obviously we’ve done our homework and made the calls we felt we needed to. We’ve had many discussions leading up to the draft and Marc-Antoine made it crystal clear to me he was hoping we would pick him if the opportunity presented itself.” Maciocia knows what Dequoy can bring to the team, especially having coached him for four years with the Carabins. “There’s no bigger fan of Marc-Antoine than me,” Maciocia said. “I hope he gets his dream to play south of the border with the Packers. We’re willing to wait, even a couple of years to invest in a young man that we think has a huge upside and probably one of the best defensive players coming out of the draft.” In this wait and see climate, Dequoy knows what he has to focus on. “Training is a challenge but you have to be able to push yourself, motivate yourself” he said. “I’d rather be over prepared and there’s no football season because the worst thing is not being in shape heading into camp.” The physical training for Dequoy is important but to earn a roster spot with Green Bay he is keying on, “putting my nose in the playbook,” he said. “The other guys are used to the system so I’ve got to be really really dialed in when I get to camp.” What does remain to be seen is if Dequoy will do the Lambeau leap or settle in to the Alouettes’ nest.
Marc-Antoine Dequoy signs with the Packers and gets tapped by the Alouettes in CFL draft
- By Mark Lidbetter The Suburban
