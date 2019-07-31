Malik Dao of Île-Perrot joins his sister Céleste as winners of a Future Links, driven by Acura champion following his recent success in the Maritimes. Dao was able to maintain the lead he had built through the two opening rounds of play at the Covered Bridge Golf and Country Club in Hartland New Brunswick, earning him the boys division of the Future Links, driven by Acura Atlantic Championship. Malik is the second member of the Dao family to capture a Future Links title as his older sister, Céleste, won the 2017 Future Links Québec Championship. Dao, recorded an even-par 72 in the final round to win the tournament by two strokes and an overall four under 212 for the three rounds. He started off with a round of 73 to open play but in round two, Dao carded an impressive 67, setting the stage for his run to the winner’s circle in the final day of play. Daniel Kirby, a Hartland, N.B., native who was playing on his home course, led for the majority of the final round but he scored a double-bogey on the par-4 16th, opening the door for Dao. In the final four holes, Dao made a pair of clutch birdies to give him the lead over Kirby and the title. “On No. 16, which is a tough hole, I made two really good shots,” Malik Dao said. “I knew that I had the tournament at my fingertips then. This year I was really struggling, and this is a big win for me. It’s my first national win.”Dao will return to the Covered Bridge and Country Club as he has earned an exemption into the 2019 Junior Boys Championships starting on August 11th.
Mailk Dao captures first National victory
- By Mark Lidbetter The Suburban
-
- 0
