LSL Regional Soccer scores big with addition of Marinette Pichon

Soccer Lac St-Louis is fortunate that French women’s soccer legend Marinette Pichon decided to make furthering the organization’s development her latest challenge.
Pichon, France’s all-time leading scorer, was formally introduced as a Soccer Lac St-Louis coach at a press conference at Soccerplexe Catalogna in Lachine last Wednesday.
“It’s a big move,” said Pichon, who moved her family from France. “But I think when you’re approaching the midpoint of your life, you have many questions about what you want to do really for you and enjoy life. And I started to discuss this with my wife and said, ‘OK, what do we want to do now?’”
Pichon, who officially began her duties on Aug. 1, moved with her wife Ingrid and their seven-year-old son Gaël into their new condo in Beaconsfield.
“I came here in March, just to visit and see the infrastructure, and now I’m here,” Pichon said. “I think it’s a good thing for me and my family because soccer must grow in Quebec. I don’t want to be like, ‘yeah, I’m the one,’ but I have my experience in France and I know how we can work together to make better things and give good advice to young people. I think Soccer Quebec wants to do great things and here at Lac St-Louis we have a good team and a good project, so I think I’m in the right place.”
Lac St-Louis executive director Georges Tissot could not believe his good fortune when Pichon applied for the job.
“It was amazing,” Tissot said. “It was a Sunday, I was skiing, so I checked my email at lunchtime. I saw the name, Marinette Pichon, and I thought maybe someone has the same name, but I opened the file and realized it was her.”
Tissot was well aware that Pichon, who scored a national team record 81 goals and earned 112 caps for France, is to French women’s soccer what Christine Sinclair represents in Canada.
“We have really good and strong players,” Tissot said. “And now, with Marinette, we could have the final touch to get those players to the highest level. And we have to increase membership and for Marinette it’s really important to start things at the youngest ages. There’s so much she can do, maybe 24 hours in a day isn’t enough.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.