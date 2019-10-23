The Loyola High School Warriors remain undefeated this season after tying the Pierrefonds Community High School (PCHS) Trojans 1-1 last Tuesday afternoon.
The tie, and a John Rennie High School loss, puts Loyola at the top of the juvenile ‘D3’ A-division standings with one regular season game remaining. However, Warriors head coach Vincent Fulvio knows it won’t mean anything come playoffs.
“The league is fantastic this year, in terms of teams,” said Fulvio. “The top five, top six teams are all within one goal of each other every game, so we’re really enjoying the challenge and quality of play.”
The competitiveness this season was on full display during Tuesday’s action, as both teams highlighted their strengths. Loyola showed off their offensive might, while PCHS grinded down low, highlighting a sturdy and frustrating back line – led by captain Youssef Sarris.
“We were playing kick and run in the first half, which was feeding into their defense,” Fulvio said. “Their defense is strong and all we were doing was giving it to them.”
The Trojans took advantage of a miscue in Loyola’s defensive end in the first half. We made a mistake and it cost us goal, says Fulvio. The important thing is to stay patient throughout the game and remember that the opportunities will be there, he says.
And that’s just what they did in the second half. Loyola stopped their kick and run tactic, opting instead to control the pace and use the width of the field. They were eventually rewarded with a goal from Giuliano Valiante late in the second half.
It was a rare lapse for PCHS goalkeeper Jakob Abbott, but Valiante’s ball was placed perfectly into the top left corner. Abbott was a rock for the Trojans all game. He made several remarkable saves, including an unbelievable diving save on a Loyola free kick.
“He’s wonderful, he’s only in grade 10 and he’s been that tall forever,” said PCHS assistant coach Angela Crosbie. “He really motivates and he’s always positive on the field.”
Crosbie says the boys have been improving steadily all season. They work hard and they communicate, which makes them difficult to play against. The only knock on their game against Loyola came midway through the second half, when a Trojan midfielder received a red card.
