Hundreds of students, faculty and alumni flocked to Ed Meagher Arena last Friday to take in the opening ceremonies for the 50th edition of the Loyola-Ed Meagher Sports Tournament.
The arena was bursting with excitement as nearly 400 onlookers gazed upon the spectacle unfolding on the ice. Players from each of Loyola’s hockey teams flooded the ice, as well as several members of the 1996 Loyola Warriors.
The ’96 squad holds a special place in Loyola High School history. They were the first juvenile hockey team to win the tournament. The school dedicated a portion of time to honour those players involved in that historic victory.
“It was definitely something special,” said Luca Ruffolo, assistant captain of the 2019-20 Warriors juvenile ‘D1’ hockey team. “I wasn’t teary-eyed, but I got emotional hearing the recording of the coach of the ‘96 team, the first team to ever win it and how it was such a big deal for him.”
Randy Burns, a financial education teacher at Loyola and the tournament director for the last 10 years, said it’s those moments that makes the event so memorable every year, especially for the many alumni that volunteer or come out to show support.
“It’s such a great time of the year for us, often you come back after the holidays and January can be a tough month in so many ways, but we look forward to this tournament, especially the opening ceremony that brings our entire school community together,” said Burns.
The Ed Meagher Tournament has grown leaps and bounds since its introduction in 1971. There were four hockey teams participating in the event back then. This year, 20 teams in both hockey and basketball duked it out for a chance to win gold, as well as four wrestling programs.
It’s a tremendous opportunity for high schools around Montreal to showcase their student athletes, says Burns. And the tournament also extends outside of the city, with teams coming in from all over North America.
“It’s just an electric time, it really cements the fact that Loyola is such a special place and it’s great that we embrace our own but we bring all of these schools in,” Burns said.
Loyola’s Athletic Director Phil Lafave said the opening ceremony was an emotional experience. Lafave played hockey for the Warriors in the late 1980s. He had the opportunity of playing for the legendary coach and teacher Ed Meagher.
Lafave remembers fondly his days as a student-athlete at Loyola, but he says the tournament is more than just about winning. It’s about acknowledging the volunteers, the past scholarship winners and reminiscing with former students and coaches.
“It shows what the community is about, we always say Loyola is a family and today is one of the days where you get to really experience it,” Lafave said.
The Warriors finished the tournament on a positive note this year. They accumulated five gold medals in wrestling, bantam basketball, juvenile basketball, peewee hockey and bantam hockey.
