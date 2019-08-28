Looking for the next challenge

Notre-Dame-de-Grace hockey player Gabriel Filion is taking his talents to Prince Edward Island this fall. Following a busy season where he played in the Cornwall Showcase and in Halifax, he met coach Olivier Filion (no relation) who convinced him to play at Mount Academy in PEI.
“It was an offer I couldn’t refuse considering the great exposure and development program, it’s all about learning,” said Filion. “I want to learn from Olivier’s advice and experience to step up my game. I’m very thankful that I’ll work with Olivier at Mount Academy.”
The 5-foot-9, 160-pound center will be playing U18 in Canada and U16 in the United States , with teammates from various locations. He will get the opportunity to compete in the Boston Beantown classic tourney, the Midget AAA CCM challenge in LaBaie and the Ice Jam in the Atlantic.
Filion will play in more than 50 games this season and is hoping to get exposure ahead of the 2020 QMJHL draft.
Being only 14 years old, Filion will be leaving home and living in a dorm with other out-of-town players for the first time. Although it will be a big sacrifice, he feels as though it’s going to help him reach his hockey goals.
“It’s a very exciting challenge and a great opportunity. I want to gain maturity and become fully bilingual, have a great year at school and do what I love the most, my passion— hockey,” said Filion. “It represents big sacrifices to move away from my family— however, the benefits offset this.”
Filion started playing hockey when he was four years old and immediately fell in love. Since the age of five when Filion started playing with Dragon AAA, he has always reached for the top levels, including Bantam AAA and Midget Espoir. He also trains with Rapid Hockey.
His short-term goals include always playing the highest level of hockey possible, which after playing with PEI could be the QMJHL. Filion wants to one day get drafted and play in the NHL.
“I want to represent my new team in PEI well and do everything I can to help the team be successful,” said FIlion “I want to listen and learn from my new coach and get drafted in the Q next spring.”
He is described as a good team player with strong skills, speed, shot, intense and having a physical edge. Filion possesses a strong hockey sense and is always looking to improve. His work ethic is exceptional and his passion is infectious.
“I work at improving all aspects of my game all the time, to have the least weaknesses possible, so nothing in particular,” said Filion. “Hockey is a complex sport and we must work at being the most complete athlete as possible.”
