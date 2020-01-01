Over the December 14-15 weekend the MRO pee wee AA Devils got together for some team bonding and giving back as the squad volunteered at Moissan Montreal, which receives almost 640,000 requests for food aid each month. This December, there will be about 20,000 holiday baskets distributed to families across the city. The organization strives to fill those baskets with rare products that are not regularly provided as well as a few little treats like chocolate and cookies. There were 16 players with four parents and coach Jesse Goodsell helping to label items and pack them up for distribution. On Monday December 23, at the Dorval arena the Hockey West Island atom AA Royals hosted a food drive/fundraiser event. Along with three other teams there was a daylong round-robin tournament as non-perishable foods and funds were collected and then donated to the EN Rock food bank.
Local teams score big in the spirit of the season category
- By Mark Lidbetter The Suburban
