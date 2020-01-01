Local teams score big in the spirit of the season category

The MRO pee wee AA Devils did their organization proud as they volunteered at Moissan Montreal during this extra- busy time of the year for the food bank.

 Photo courtesy MRO Devils

Over the December 14-15 weekend the MRO pee wee AA Devils got together for some team bonding and giving back as the squad volunteered at Moissan Montreal, which receives almost 640,000 requests for food aid each month. This December, there will be about 20,000 holiday baskets distributed to families across the city. The organization strives to fill those baskets with rare products that are not regularly provided as well as a few little treats like chocolate and cookies. There were 16 players with four parents and coach Jesse Goodsell helping to label items and pack them up for distribution. On Monday December 23, at the Dorval arena the Hockey West Island atom AA Royals hosted a food drive/fundraiser event. Along with three other teams there was a daylong round-robin tournament as non-perishable foods and funds were collected and then donated to the EN Rock food bank.

sports@thesuburban.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.