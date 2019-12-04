The Quebec Foundation for Athletic Excellence and Golf Québec rewarded 30 student-athletes as part of the 6th edition of the Golf Québec / FAEQ Fellowship Program and handed out $81,000 in individual scholarships ranging from $2,000 to $ 4,000. The bursaries went to the best young golfers in Quebec aged 13 to 18 at the ceremony hosted by the Vallée du Richelieu Golf Club. Among the recipients were local golfers Emily Romancew of Pierrefonds, Beaconsfield’s Logan Boucher and Christopher Vandette, Ile Perrot’s Malik Dao and Chad Huber from Saint Lazare. Romancew earned a $4,000 Academic Excellence award and studies science at John Abbott where she maintained an 86 percent average. The 18 year-old was the champion of the Quebec Junior Open and the Assante Optimist Classic and was a silver medalist for the Islanders at the CCAA Canadian Championships. Boucher was a $4,000 recipient for Academic and Athletic Support and studies Humanities and Business at John Abbott. The 17 year-old was the Graham Cooke Junior Invitational champion, was third at the Ontario Premiership Championships and the Quebec Junior Provincial Championship
The 18 year-old Vandette also picked up a $4,000 cheque for Academic and Athletic Support. He was third at the Junior World Cup in Toyota, Japan, Canadian Junior Champion and tied for third at the Pacific Premiership Championship. Boucher is studying Recreation, Parks and Tourism Management at Kent State University. Dao earned a $4,000 Academic Excellence bursary and is in the Sport Etudes program at École du Chêne-Bleu. The 15 year-old was firs at the Provincial Junior Match Play Championship and at the 1st at the Atlantic Premiership Championship and tied for second during the fall’s premiers élans series. Huber is in Secondary II at Collège Charlemagne and maintained an academic average of 87% in Secondary 1, which helped him to earn a $2,000 Academic Excellence award. The 14 year-old was the Graham Cooke Junior Invitational Champion in the Bantam Category and finshed second at the Bantam Provincial Championship.
