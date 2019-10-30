The Lac St Louis Lions took care of business with a score of 5-4, in a thrilling back and forth affair at Kirkland Arena Saturday afternoon.
“It was a wild game. The whole team had a great time, including the coaching staff,” said Lions head coach Erasmo Saltarelli. “The boys battled hard all game and it resulted in a five goal performance.” Mateo Nobert started the scoring for the Lions on an end to end rush, finishing on the backhand for a beautiful breakaway goal. Nobert followed it up, scoring his second of the game a minute later off his own rebound. Shortly after, the Lions made it 3-0 off a goal scored by Dylan Rozzi. Massimo Panetta scored for Laval with six minutes left in the third period, cutting the lead to 3-1. The wild first period ended 4-2 in favor of the Lions. Amelio Santini scored the Lions’ fourth goal of the game, while Massimo Panetta netted his second of the game for the Patriotes. “I told the boys to come out strong in the first period and they did exactly that,” expressed coach Saltarelli. “I couldn’t be happier with their effort this afternoon.”
The second period had less excitement, with only a single goal scored. Connor Nolan sniped top shelf to make it 5-2 midway through the period. His goal ended up being a big one, as it was the game winner. Laval cut the deficit to two early on in the third period on a power play. Malick Bujold received a pass as soon as he stepped on to the ice on a perfectly executed line change. James Roberts scored to cut the lead to 5-4 with six minutes left in the third period.
The Patriotes did everything they could to tie up the game, but Lions goaltender Sam Doyon-Cataquiz came up big, making a couple of big saves with just minutes left.
“We were down 5-2 in the third period and came back to make it 5-4 against a very good Lions team,” said coach Frank Buonincontri. “We are looking forward to our next meeting with them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.