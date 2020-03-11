Lions into quarter-final play

The Lac St. Louis Lions rebounded from an opening series loss to the Gatineau Intrepides at the Dollard Civic Centre to claim the next three games and take the best of five round one set of the Jimmy Ferrari Cup. The Intrepides took a wher the Lions knotted the score at 5-5 on Christopher Duclair’s tally at 12:16 of the third but Gatineau hit for the game winner with less than three minute to play and added an empty netter with four seconds on the clock. Duclaair got the Lions rolling in game two with a goal 76 seconds from the opening face-off. With the score 4-3 in the third, Lac St. Louis pulled away with a trio of tallies to take a 7-5 decision tying the series as the games shifted to Gatineau. The Lac Pack pulled off an OT win in game three thanks to William Blackburn potting the equalizer with under five minutes remaining in regulation. James Swan hit for the winning goal at 3:05 of the extra-session. The Lions sealed the series in game four with a 5-2 win on the strength of two goal performances from Alexi Van Houtte-Cachero who opened the scoring 42 seconds in and had a shorthanded tally and William Blackburn who had nine points in the series with six goals and a trio of helpers. Round two pits the Saint Eustache Vikings against the Lions and got underway last night and continues tonight at the Dollard Civic Centre with a 7:00 pm puck drop. Lac St. Louis will then head to Saint Eustache for games three and four (if necessary) this Friday and Saturday.
Two shootings prompt St. Laurent anti-gun resolution
Hampstead recognizes Canadian Jewish veterans, war fallen
Angry Hampstead council denounces planned police Station 9, 11 merger
St. Laurent amends vegetation-maintenance bylaw
Wilkinson talks Failure at Zonta International Women's Day Luncheon
How recycling turned scrapped paper into big business
JAC awarded AI grant for health care
New bylaw on potable water use in Dorval
The 49th Anniversary of the Blizzard of 1971
Face lift for CF Fairview Pointe-Claire
Reporter Domenic Fazioli carves a niche for himself in East End Montreal
More changes at Virgin Radio: Lee moved to weekends, replaced by newcomer
Former PF Chang's spot transitions into La Cage, Brasserie Sportive
Meet Steven Atme: Autism advocate excited for his movie premiere
Kim Mitchell to be inducted into Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame
From east to west Jean Labbe coaching is what he love's best
Four-year old Keira found dead
Lakeshore Pee-Wee AA Panthers give back to the community
