Last Friday afternoon, the St. Thomas Knights hosted the Collège de Montréal Lions in RSEQ Division III Juvenile play on Pointe Claire’s Terra Cotta turf for their home-opener of the 2019 season.
The Lions came away with a 31-20 victory over the Knights in a game where miscues played their part. While the home team didn’t get the result they wanted, St. Thomas coach Marc Faubert was proud of the Knights’ never give up attitude.
“They kept battling and played to the final whistle,” head coach Marc Faubert said. “We regrouped following the first half and the team responded.”
Collège de Montréal got off to a fast 10-0 lead on the strength of a 17-yard field goal by Lucas Dandonneau and a touchdown by Antoine Laforce. St. Thomas’ Damian Loch got the Knights on the board with his first of two touchdowns on the day as well as plenty of yards in the bank. That cut the lead to 10-7 but the Lions roared for a couple of majors to close out the half with a 24-7 cushion at the half.
On the opening drive of the third quarter, a Collège de Montréal turnover allowed for the play of the game when the Knights’ offence took to the field. Quarterback Alexander Bomersback hooked-up with receiver Jackson Conroy for a 65-yard pass and run score as Conroy left his Lion pursuers in his wake. Loch pulled St. Thomas to within four points as his 28-yard amble to the end zone made it a 24-20 contest with 41 seconds remaining in the third.
“We knew we were in for a good challenge,” Lions head coach Alexandre Turp said. “They are a well-coached team and it was a great game to see how the players would respond.” The Lions’ quarterback Jérémy Fyfe notched his second tally of the game running left, reversing field and racing right for the final eight yards to find the goal line. That put Collège de Montréal in front 31-20. The Lions took advantage of a Knights’ turnover on an interception as St. Thomas pressed to get closer in the scoreline. That gave Collège de Montréal control with 2:49 remaining and Fyfe drummed up a nice series to eat away at the clock to close out the contest.
