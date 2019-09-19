The Lac St-Louis Lions are off to a strong start under new head coach Gerry Gomez.
The Lions have won three of their first four midget AAA games since Gomez replaced Jon Goyens, who was hired to coach the Acadie-Bathurst Titan of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League.
Goyens had a league-record 75 playoff wins and guided the Lions to Jimmy Ferrari Cup titles in 2011 and 2016.
“They are huge shoes to fill but the cool part is that Jon and I have known each other for a long time,” Gomez said after Lac St-Louis’ 5-2 win against the Laval-Montreal Rousseau-Royal at the Dollard-des-Ormeaux Civic Centre on Saturday. “I coached with him for five, six years, so oftentimes when you get in these situations you don’t have support, and I’ve got Jon. I call him my virtual assistant coach. So he sends me stuff, he was here with me today, he helped me make adjustments between periods.
“So it’s great for me. It’s sad to see Jon leave, but we learned a lot from Jon. Jon’s a big, big part of this organization today, and will be forever.”
Alessandro Del Peschio, Christopher Duclair and William Blackburn each had a goal and an assist for Lac St-Louis on Saturday.
Kevin Pavlovic and James Swan scored, and Adam Mendelson had three assists.
“I don’t think we’re going to have any 40-goal scorers like the Lions have had in the past but we may have a bunch of 15- and 20-goal scorers,” Gomez said. “And if we’re able to throw over the bench line after line after line it just makes things difficult for the other team.”
Justin Sullivan had a power-play goal and an assist for Laval-Montreal.
Sullivan scored on the Rousseau-Royal’s third power-play opportunity at 17:30 of the first period after the Lions roared out to a 3-0 lead.
“It wasn’t ideal,” Laval-Montreal defenceman Andrew Afonso said. “Their goals came back-to-back and we didn’t really answer.”
Sullivan assisted on Daniel Agostino’s goal at 3:41 of the third, which made it 5-2.
“We got one good goal on the power play, that’s one thing, and we got some good momentum too, so we’re going to build on that,” Rosseau-Royal coach Joey Bucci said. “Our objective in the third was to come out strong, keep fighting and win the third, and we’re going to build on that.”
