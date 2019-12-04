The players of the Lac S. Louis SIL Lions bantam AAA squad and St. Leonard’s Lester B Pearson Sport Etudes Kings needed extra gear bags last Friday to haul away the memories that were generated at the Bell Centre as the two teams getting to Storm the Centre and be Habs for a day thanks to Under Armour and the Montreal Canadiens. The Lions and the Kings were selected from among the 200 bantam level teams that competed in the six week challenge to earn the right for the annual Under Armour Storm the Centre competition held in conjunction with the Montreal Canadiens. “The team couldn’t believe it when we got the notice,” Lions’ coach Charlie Svoboda said. “They put in the effort and were rewarded and this is just such a great thing that Under Armour does for the players who get to be part of the event.” It was a day that kicked-off with a surprise visit from Carey Price prior to the players taking to the Bell Centre ice for a workout with Habs’ alumni members Stéphane Richer, Gaston Gingras and Éric Houde. This was Richer’s rookie appearance at Storm the Centre and, “Whenever Gaston calls I am happy to be there,” Stéphane Richersaid. “To represent the Canadiens and be part of the day for these young players is a pleasure for me.” For Gingras, who has been part of the event from the start, this was special because of his Lac St. Louis connection. I have worked with lots of the players in atom and pee wee,” Gaston Gingras said. “It is great to catch up with them and see how far they’ve come.”That was followed up with sessions by members of the Canadiens’ staff for off ice training and nutrition tips then the draft combining the players of the two teams to make up the rosters of Team Red and Team White for the contesting of the Under Armour Cup. With family and friends in the seats of the Bell Centre, the players took to the ice with the full treatment of skating out following their introduction while being shown on the jumbo screen of the scoreboard. “That was the best moment,” Kyle Hagen said. “To be able to do that and play on the ice where the pro play was so motivational.” That put meeting Price a close second for the young netminder, “You have no idea (how great that was), we were told we would get to meet someone and we all thought maybe (GM) Marc Bergevin,” he said. “We all couldn’t believe it when Carey walked out with his awesome mustache and I did manage to speak to him which was so great.” When all was said and done on the marathon day of activities Hagen noted,” This is one of the best days of my life. There was so much we got to do and to see behind the scenes of what it is like to be a professional player.”
Lions and Kings rule the day as they Storm the Centre
- By Mark Lidbetter The Suburban
