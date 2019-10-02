As Secondary V students, Lindsay Place High School bantam girls soccer team co-coaches Carolyn Wright and Sierra Gentili are making the most of their opportunity to guide some of their younger peers to success on the pitch.
Lindsay Place won its first two games by a combined score of 8-0, including a 5-0 win against the Kuper Academy Kodiaks at Smiley Park in Kirkland on Wednesday.
“It’s good because we were in the same boat as them a couple of years ago,” Wright said. “So it’s good to guess like, pass on the wisdom, quote, unquote. It’s a little cheesy, but yeah, you know, it’s fun to just pass on what we’ve learned over the years and be able to put it on to them.”
Lisa Bensoussan and Erica Panaccione each scored two goals for Lindsay Place in the win over Kuper, and Rachel Spencer also scored as they improved to 2-0.
“I think that we close very well, like we have a strong middle so the girls are able to deliver the balls,” Gentilia said. “And we have good kicks so we can capitalize when we have free kicks, like we did today on our first goal. And we pressure very well, like when the goalie is confused with the ball. You just pressure the goalie and then it makes her nervous and she drops the ball, and we saw that a couple times today.”
While everything was coming up roses for Lindsay Place to start the season, things have been a bit more challenging for Kuper in terms of early results.
The Kodiaks lost their first two games by a combined total of 11-0.
“These girls, for a lot of them, they’ve never played the sport before,” Kuper coach Amy Lagendyk said. “So it’s really just about getting out there and participating and trying to learn, learn how to play together as a team. In general, a lot of them never experienced even team sports before, so it’s really a great opportunity for them. And actually, what was nice about today, compared to our game (Tuesday), is they actually held somewhat shape, like formations in the first half and they gained a bit of confidence to go forward, which was nice to see.
“The collapsed a bit, they got tired in the second half, but at the end of the day they’re having a great time so it’s a good experience for them.”
