Let the good deeds begin

Olympian Caroline Ouellette has been an ambassador for the Chevrolet Good Deeds Cup from the start and is on the judging committee to help to choose the winning team.

 Suburban file photo

The Chevrolet Good Deeds Cup, in partnership with Hockey Canada, is back for its fourth season and Chevrolet is inspiring Peewee hockey teams to give back to their communities in a big way. Good Deed Cup Ambassador Caroline Ouellette is proud to be part of this program. “The Chevrolet Good Deeds Cup is a great program,” Team Canada alumnus Caroline Ouellette said. “As a coach and player I understand the importance that team bonding and life skills and friendships players develop. To be able to do these things while benefitting their communities is a great opportunity given through the Good Deeds Cup program.” Ouellette, who is an assistant coach with the Concordia women’s team, has been amazed at the creativity the participating teams show in their good deeds each year. Teams are encouraged to take the positive values learned on the ice and apply them off-ice in their community. The winning team will receive a $100,000 donation for a charity of their choice and will have their names proudly engraved on the Chevrolet Good Deeds Cup. Up until November 18th, coaches can register their teams and request a team kit that includes a coach’s board, puck bag a golden good deeds puck and good deed sticker. From November 2nd to January 13th, 2020 teams will submit the video of their good deed efforts. The big night will be on January 25th when 11 finalists, one from each province and the territories will be announced on Hockey Night in Canada. Then it is up to the public to vote until early February with the winner being announced on February 29th on HNIC. Locally, a LaSalle pee wee squad was one of the finalists in the first year when they held a welcome to hockey and Canada outdoor classic for new arrivals in their community. So coaches for more information on the program, or to register a team go to www.ChevroletGoodDeedsCup.ca.

sports@thesuburban.com

