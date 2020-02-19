LCC took down WIC in their home court Wednesday afternoon by a score of 46-17. It was the final regular season tilt between the two teams, as they we’re both getting ready for the playoffs. LCC won the season series three games to none.
LCC got off to a torrid start in this one taking a 10-0 lead into the first break of the game. Daniella Kalil showed off exceptional playmaking abilities in the first quarter, dishing out three assists while also scoring two points and collecting three rebounds.
“Daniella was great today. She had amazing chemistry with a handful of players tonight and really showcased her playmaking abilities in this one,” said LCC head coach Karl Forgues.
The second quarter was more of the same for both teams. LCC went on two separate 6-0 runs taking a commanding 24-4 lead going into halftime. Ava had another dominant quarter as she scored four points while contributing another four assists.
“I wanted us to build a lead going into halftime, so I was obviously happy with the score and the way we played,” expressed an enthused coach Forgues. “We moved the ball well in the first half and I wanted the girls to continue playing with the same energy in the final two quarters.”
The Voyageurs had their best quarter of the game in the third as they scored eight points. However, they were not able to stop LCC’s relentless attack. It was a team effort for LCC in the third, as seven players scored at least two points. Nadine Kahloun lead the way with five points in the quarter.
By the time the final Buzzer went off in the fourth quarter, LCC found themselves with a 46-17 victory in their last regular season game.
LCC’s Nadine Kahloun finished the game with seven points, leading all players in scoring. Sydney Corman lead WIC in scoring with six points and also contributed five rebounds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.