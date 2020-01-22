The midget ‘D3’ b-division LCC Lions booked a ticket to the postseason last Thursday after they defeated the Selwyn House Gryphons 66-62 on home court.
It was an energetic and physical game between the two teams. With the Gryphons clawing to stay alive in the playoff race, they forced the Lions into a competitive matchup.
But LCC handled Selwyn with poise, as they faced a vicious press defense for nearly the entire second half. After giving up the lead early in the fourth quarter, it came down to coach Matthew Polak reminding the boys to stay calm.
“We told them to focus back up on defense, we were getting a little squirrely, we were running around a bit, so it was just about getting them back to focus on assignments,” said Polak.
The team has worked a lot on being responsible and doing “your job” this season, according to Polak. The coach wants his players to focus on their individual tasks throughout a game.
If they start worrying about their teammates, confusion can set in, he said. And that’s what happened in the first few minutes of the final quarter. They let Selwyn’s star player Timothy Lewis-Jeremiah take over the game.
“There’s a lot of good players that I’ve coached and one thing about TJ, he seems to play the best in those tough moments and that to me speaks a lot about his work ethic and talent as an athlete,” said Selwyn head coach Brendan Munzar.
Lewis-Jeremiah pulled up for several clutch three pointers, one of them coming from way downtown at the edge of the half court logo. However, the Lions regained their footing just in time, avoiding a difficult late game climb.
After a brief timeout, LCC took the hard court by force. Dean Lewis Fleming put away two key jump shots to regain the lead and help the Lions pull away. Although they won’t be in the playoffs this season, Munzar was proud of his boys’ performance against LCC.
“I thought our guys played one of the best games we played all season,” Munzar said. “We played LCC earlier this year and we lost by 15, so it’s just a fact that every game we’re getting a little better.”
