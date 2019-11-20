The Lower Canada College bantam girls basketball team rode a big first-half run to a convincing victory in their season opener against the Kuper Kodiaks.
LCC scored 19 straight points in the first half on the way to a 31-18 win at Kuper Academy in Kirkland on Thursday.
“Some of the girls in the team have been playing together for a while,” LCC coach Karl Forgues said. “We had five practices going into the season so we didn’t have a lot of time to get ready so far. But some of the girls played basketball together last year, they played over the summer together as well, so they already had a good chemistry. Even though we didn’t have many practices, they were already used to playing together. So this is something I didn’t have to work towards, but they were already good at. So I’m fortunate enough to have this team with me this year.”
Daniela Monk scored six of her eight points for LCC in the first half. Katie Lucas Shawnfar also had eight points to tie Monk for the team high, and Ava Lassner scored six points.
Kuper scored the first field goal of the game, but trailed 19-2 before scoring their next one, which was the last one of the first half.
But the Kodiaks did not give up. In fact they outscoried LCC 14-12 the rest of the way.
“We won the second half,” Kuper coach Kim Day said. “So you know what? They came back, they fought. It’s their second time on a basketball court. I’m expecting them to mess up but I’m proud of them for at least coming back from it from not giving up from fighting and from winning that second half. Because it sets the tone for the rest of season.”
Olivia Epifanie scored both Kodiaks baskets in the first half, then added 10 more to lead Kuper with 14 points. Christina Sixta scored four points.
“Towards the end of the game they were leaving some girls open sometimes,” Forgues said. “And it didn’t quite work because when you’re playing one-on-one defence, it doesn’t work if you’re leaving some players open.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.