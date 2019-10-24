This year’s juvenile ‘D3’ A-division is shaping up to be one of the strongest competitions in recent memory. Two teams in the thick of it all, Laval Sr. Academy and Vincent Massey Collegiate, faced off in a physical, all-or-nothing battle, as both squads jockey for a spot in a tight playoff race.
It was a fight from the get-go with both teams exchanging blows in the midfield. Neither team wanted to give an inch. If the ball soared high in the air, a player from Vincent Massey and Laval was always there ready to attack it.
“All of the games have been physical this year, very tough,” said Vincent Massey coach Marco Rosa. “It’s been 0-0, 1-1, almost all of the scores.”
It’s always particularly gritty against Laval, says Rosa. The two teams have been bitter rivals for several years now. But it was Laval who came out on top this time around, defeating Vincent Massey 1-0 last Friday afternoon.
With the win, Laval swoops into a tie for first place with Loyola High School. The win also puts them in a secure playoff position. Meanwhile, Vincent Massey suffered a crushing blow to their postseason chances.
“Well we’re going to have to beat [Loyola] which is probably the favourite right now […] We’ll try our best and I mean these guys are giving it their all, that’s all I ask of them,” Rosa said.
Laval earned their win off a goal from talented striker Michael-Anthony Vartanian. The gifted attacker received a quick inside pass from Giuseppe Vella and then dribbled by two defenders before blasting it into the bottom left corner.
“When he has the ball he’s a threat, so we tell him he just needs to penetrate the penalty area as much as possible and that’s what he did,” said Laval head coach Kaho Liu.
While his squad left the field satisfied, and with another three points under their belts, Liu knows the narrative this season has been about parity. The game finished 1-0, but Vincent Massey could have easily stolen a tie as they threatened with four consecutive corner kicks in the final minutes.
“I think anyone in this league can win any day, so we just have to keep level headed and continue doing the hard work on defense,” said Liu.
