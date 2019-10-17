Jeremy Nicolisi scored two goals and the John Rennie Tigers juvenile boys soccer team held on for a hard-fought 2-1 win against Laval Senior Academy in Pointe-Claire last Tuesday.
Nicolisi’s brace gave John Rennie a two-goal lead to work with in the second half of a physical game at Terra Cotta Park that saw tempers simmering and sometimes rolling into a boil.
“The matchup was very even, two good teams,” Tigers coach Costa Kalafatidis said. “I think our guys were focused on getting the ball up. We had the lead, so at that point it was about making sure that we maintained that lead, not getting upset, and keeping our heads fixed on the game. that was the most important thing.”
Nicolisi scored late in the first half to give John Rennie a 1-0 lead. His second goal came from the penalty spot early in the second half, extending the Tigers’ advantage to 2-0.
“That was definitely one of those critical moments,” Kalafatidis said. “But I think they kept it strong. I mean, towards the end I think there was a little bit of fading and the other team was starting to get a little bit heated, and it got heated, but I think we kept it together for the most part.”
Laval co-coaches Kaho Liu and Lesley Aggrey-Fynn were encouraged by their players’ response to facing a two-goal deficit.
“The penalty was the turning point in the game,” Liu said. “We had to press, or we were going to lose 2-0. I’m proud of the fact that we were able to pick up the tempo. We had more possession in the second half, and we had more dangerous scoring chances in the second half.”
That pressure paid off when Laval drew to within one six minutes after Nicolisi’s second goal on a goal by Massimo Caruso, which made it 2-1. But the equalizer proved to be out of reach as Laval lost for the first time this season.
“We were right back in the game with 10 minutes left,” Liu said. “We had our chances. We just have to finish them. Sometimes a loss can be a good thing early in the season. It’s a good character builder and we have time left, we still have the second half of the season.”
