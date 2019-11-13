Laval’s Monster effort extends win-streak to six

The Laval Rocket continued to roll in AHL play last weekend with a pair of road victories over the Cleveland Monsters at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Friday and Saturday. The 2-1 win on Friday and the 4-0 victory on Saturday extended the Rocket’s win-streak to six games. Laval is in second place in the North Division with 19-points, the same as the Toronto Marlies have but the Marlies have three fewer losses than Laval. That was payback for Laval for the Monsters spoiling Laval’s home-opening weekend at Place Bell where Cleveland took a pair of wins. Rookie defenseman Josh Brook scored the game-winning goal near the midpoint of the third. Rocket goalie Cayden Primeau continues to impress as he made several key saves, holding off the Monsters to help secure the win. Following a scoreless first frame, Alexandre Alain notched his third of the season to put Laval up 1-0. Cleveland pulled even with 59 seconds remaining in the second, the only shot of 25 to beat Primeau. The first star selection was an easy one to make as Charlie Lindgren turned aside 25 shots for his first clean sheet of the season. Kevin Lynch, the game’s second star notched the game winner 14:41 into play. Matthew Peca, third star, upped it to 2-0 early in the second and with the Monsters pulling their goalie in the third, Alex Belzile added his fifth and sixth tallies of the season on the undefended net. “Going down the lineup, every single guy was selling out tonight and that’s why it was truly a team win, “Charlie Lindren said. “ When you see guys selling out and throwing their bodies in front of pucks, as a goalie, that’s inspiring and motivating.” Laval looks to continue their hot hand as they have a trio of games at Place Bell. Wednesday night the Belleville Senators, hovering at the .500 mark are on the ice Wednesday night. Friday, the Milwaukee Admirals will sail into Place Bell for a 7:30 puck drop and Saturday afternoon has the Bridgeport Sound Tigers on the prowl for a 4:00 pm matinee.
Laval’s Monster effort extends win-streak to six
- By Mark Lidbetter The Suburban
-
- 0
Latest Articles
- Oregon Bar Ã Vin
- Hampstead public security notes
- MoWester objects to garbage trucks transporting recyclables
- Beaconsfield part of national green initiative
- Poirier joins Pointe Claire as Director of the Planning Department
- Westmount’s cannon on their way home
- City continues to work on pedestrian safety issues
- Upcoming work on CSL Road detailed
Most Popular
Articles
- Meet Corrie Sirota: Chomedey native still on Cloud Nine after Laval TEDx Talk
- Attacks on pets in the West Island
- Made With Love: Dorval mixologist hopes to win cocktail championship
- Accumulating snow forecast to start the week in Montreal
- Remembrance Day ceremony at Pointe Claire’s Field of Honour this Monday
- CSL, resident differs on resolution of alleged ACC incident
- Montreal Shira Choir celebrates the power of music
- Healthy Life: The Montreal Center for Anxiety and Depression is holding its free annual lecture series November 20th
- Snowfall warning posted for Montreal
- Finding a niche in the loan referral industry
Images
Videos
Most Popular
Articles
- Meet Corrie Sirota: Chomedey native still on Cloud Nine after Laval TEDx Talk
- Attacks on pets in the West Island
- Made With Love: Dorval mixologist hopes to win cocktail championship
- Accumulating snow forecast to start the week in Montreal
- Remembrance Day ceremony at Pointe Claire’s Field of Honour this Monday
- CSL, resident differs on resolution of alleged ACC incident
- Montreal Shira Choir celebrates the power of music
- Healthy Life: The Montreal Center for Anxiety and Depression is holding its free annual lecture series November 20th
- Snowfall warning posted for Montreal
- Finding a niche in the loan referral industry
Images
Videos
Online Poll
-
Nov 13
-
Nov 13
-
Nov 13
-
Nov 13
-
Nov 13
-
Nov 13
-
Nov 13
-
Nov 13
-
Nov 13
-
Nov 13
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.