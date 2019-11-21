The Quebec Foundation for Athletic Excellence and Golf Québec rewarded 30 student-athletes as part of the 6th edition of the Golf Québec / FAEQ Fellowship Program and handed out $81,000 in individual scholarships ranging from $2,000 to $ 4,000. The bursaries went to the best young golfers in Quebec aged 13 to 18 at the ceremony hosted by the Vallée du Richelieu Golf Club. Among the recipients was Laval’s Georges Siozos, who earned a $2,000 bursary for academic and athletic achievement. The 13-year-old Siozos is in Secondary II in the Sport-Études program at École Saint-Gabriel and is a member of the Rosemere Golf Club. Siozos was the Seaview Open Champion at US Kids Golf for the 13-14 year- old category and also the champion of the second stage on the school circuit in the pee wee division. Other results for Siozos included a tie for third at the Graham Cooke Junior Invitational in the bantam category and a tie for fourth place in the Optimist Assante Classic in the bantam division. “The first five-year cycle of this scholarship program was truly a success in every way. Together, the FAEQ and Golf Québec have demonstrated the relevance and importance of the financial support offered to the many athletes since its creation,” Jean-Pierre Beaulieu, General Manager of Golf Québec said. “The performances on the provincial, national and even international scenes are impressive. That’s why we are committing to another five-year cycle. The majority of donors pledged again their financial support, which clearly demonstrates their satisfaction and appreciation (of the program).”
Laval’s Georges Siozos earns Golf Quebec honour
- By Mark Lidbetter The Suburban
Laval's Georges Siozos earns Golf Quebec honour
